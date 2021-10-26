New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.83. 9,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

