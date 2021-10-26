New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $156.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,430. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

