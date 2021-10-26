New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 87,982 shares changing hands.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

