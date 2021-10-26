New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 87,982 shares changing hands.
EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.