Newmont Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NGT. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.97.

TSE:NGT opened at C$71.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.53.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

