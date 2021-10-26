Nielsen (NLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Nielsen to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Nielsen has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.540-$1.610 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, analysts expect Nielsen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.