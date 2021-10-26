NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Union Heritage Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Union Heritage Capital LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 3.2% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $259.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

