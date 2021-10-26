NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,009 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $31,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.