Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.530-$5.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

Shares of NDEKY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 17,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

