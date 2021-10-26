nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

nLIGHT stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

