Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.58. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,091 shares changing hands.

HLTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

