Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NKRKY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

