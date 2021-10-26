Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 4715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a P/E ratio of 42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.45%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

