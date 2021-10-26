North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.383-$1.587 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOA opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49,283.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

