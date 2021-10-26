Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million.

Shares of NBN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,412. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $288.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northeast Bank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Northeast Bank worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

