Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Builders FirstSource worth $71,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

