Northern Trust Corp Has $70.55 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $70,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,281,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

