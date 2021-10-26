Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $69,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

