Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of The Chemours worth $67,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.