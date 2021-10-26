Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.9704 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.95.

NPIFF opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

