Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

NWBI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 10,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

