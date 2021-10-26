Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $61.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,321. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after buying an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $6,333,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

