Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $136.77 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of AutoZone worth $136,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,821.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,626.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,541.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,844.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

