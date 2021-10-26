Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $155 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $155,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

