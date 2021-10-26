Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Marriott International worth $184,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $143.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.