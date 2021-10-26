Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 105,580 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Paychex worth $146,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

