Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 424,238 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 424,238 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kinder Morgan worth $160,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,936,000 after purchasing an additional 191,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,435,000 after purchasing an additional 311,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

