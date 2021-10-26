O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

