O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

