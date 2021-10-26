O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.820 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

OI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

