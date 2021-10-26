Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001533 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $567.61 million and approximately $40.54 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00213770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

