Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $11.88. Ocugen shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 821,967 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,721 shares of company stock worth $4,010,294. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

