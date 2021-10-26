ODUWA (OWC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,803.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $19,803.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.01 or 1.00043055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00642356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004232 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

