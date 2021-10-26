Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $324.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $328.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

