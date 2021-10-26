Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 231,256 shares.The stock last traded at $27.98 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $335,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $152,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,930. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.