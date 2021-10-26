One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 55,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,776 shares of company stock valued at $785,774 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

