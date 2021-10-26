Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:ONEX traded down C$1.74 on Tuesday, reaching C$96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 173,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,221. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Onex has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.93.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

