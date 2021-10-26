Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0036 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.79 million and $280,448.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00214237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00104103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

