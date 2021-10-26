Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.11

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $24.03. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 38,766 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 million, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

