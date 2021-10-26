OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $158,806.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00076725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00101687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,342.31 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.90 or 0.06657362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

