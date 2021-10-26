Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Opus coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $221,386.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00216446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00103562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

