Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Orange County Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $41.00.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.