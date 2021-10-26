Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 134,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,725. The firm has a market cap of $694.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

