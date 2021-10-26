Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $632,572.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00070464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00076613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00101479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,217.28 or 0.99942476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.68 or 0.06670637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

