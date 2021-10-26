Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Hits $250.75 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $250.75 million and $11.96 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.09 or 0.00013017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00213032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,995,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

