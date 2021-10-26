ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ORIX in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ORIX by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

