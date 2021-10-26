Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DOGEF opened at $139.94 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $128.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.46.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.