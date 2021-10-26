Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248,609 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $52,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 6,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.72.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.