OSI Systems (OSIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSIS stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

