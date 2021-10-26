Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

OTIS traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

