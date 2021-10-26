PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,115 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $170,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.